RAWALPINDI - The leader of Pakistan Awami Tehrik Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has filed nomination papers with Returning Officer (RO) on the symbol of ‘Kalam n Duaat’ for NA-62 and NA-63.

Sheikh Rashid did not deposit fee in respect of nomination papers. When asked by RO to submit the challan of fee he replied “I have got the fee.” RO said, “We need challan not money”, “My staff is here and we aren’t going anywhere until the documents are completed”, Sheikh replied. Talking to the media men, he said that they will get historical success together with Imran Khan.

There is heat in Rawapindi and loadshedding too, and it is not possible for a common man to stand in such extreme heat conditions in the lines for 4 regular hours to cast their votes and how women will cast their votes in such conditions.

He also submitted application seeking permission for public meeting in Liaquat Bagh. RO said, “We have not to give the permission for public meeting.

Rashid replied, “I’m contesting for the 10th time in the election and always submit the application for public meeting every time. Please receive the application as I have to proceed to Saudi Arabia for performance of Umrah.”