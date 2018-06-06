Six-member caretaker Cabinet sworn in

Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday administered the oath to a six-member caretaker federal cabinet at a ceremony here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Those who took oath included Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Barrister Ali Zafar, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Azam Khan and Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh.

The event started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an and national anthem. The ceremony was attended among others by caretaker Prime Minister (retd) Justice Nasirul Mulk.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet members also held a meeting with President Mamnoon Hussain.

In his remarks, the president expressed the confidence that the caretaker set-up would fulfil its responsibilities regarding conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He said the cabinet comprises seasoned and experienced lot who will not only uphold rule of law but also come up to the expectations of the people.

The president said it is a matter of satisfaction that a democratically elected government completed its tenure for the second time.

As per the government announcement the following portfolios have been given to the newly installed members of the caretaker federal cabinet:

Abdullah Hussain Haroon: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security Division. Additional portfolios: Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Defence Production. He had served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations from September 2008 to December 2012. A scion of the Haroon family, he is a renowned businessman, social activist and a previous Sindh Assembly speaker who was a board member of several educational institutes, sports associations and charity organisations.

In 2008, Hussain Haroon was elected as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, replacing veteran Munir Akram.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar: Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Statistics and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms. Additional portfolios: Ministry of Commerce and Textile and Ministry of Industries and Production. She had served as Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations & Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP Photo/Suwat Chancharoensuk).

Dr Akhtar has previously served as Governor of the Central Bank of Pakistan. In her capacity as Governor, Akhtar was also the Chairperson of the Central Bank Board and its affiliates, as well as a Governor of the IMF. Akhtar was a post-doctoral US Fulbright Fellow at Harvard University; she holds a PhD in Economics and a Masters in Development Economics from the UK, and an MSc in Economics from Quaid-e-Azam University, in Islamabad.

Azam Khan: Ministry of Interior, Capital Administration and Development Division and Ministry of Narcotics Control. Additional portfolios: Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination. He had also served as Minister for Finance, Planning & Development Department government of KP, Peshawar, besides serving the UN as UNDP Advisor to Lachi Poverty Reduction programme. He is retired civil servant in BPS-22 from District Management Group and had served on various positions. He had also served as Director, Imran Khan Foundation (Flood Relief and Rehabilitation) Peshawar.

Syed Ali Zafar Shah: Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage.

Syed Ali Zafar was the President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (2015-16). He is President of Pakistan chapter of SAARC Law. He is also Senior Partner of his law firm, Mandviwalla & Zafar, which is the largest and leading law firms of Pakistan having its offices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. Additional portfolios: Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony. He had served as General Staff officer and instructor at PMA Kakul. He had also served in different position in Sindh province. He is life member of the Pakistan Red Crescent society.

Roshan Khursheed Bharucha: Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and Ministry of States and Frontier Regions. She did her MA in English from Balochistan University in 1977. She had also served as provincial minister and worked on in various capacities in the social sector.

