People stage a demo against the release of a man who stabbed his fellow student Khadija Siddiqui 23 times. On July 30, 2017 a judicial magistrate sentenced stabber Shah Hussain to seven years in jail. His sentence was ended by the Lahore High Court, evoking a strong public backlash. Shah had stabbed Khadija, a student of LLB, on a busy road in the provincial capital in broad daylight on May 3, 2016. Khadija’s agony came to the spotlight when she was forced to sit an exam with her attacker.–Staff photo by Mohsin Raza