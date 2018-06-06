Share:

Hafeez cleared over outburst against ICC

LAHORE - Mohammad Hafeez will not face any penalty over his outburst in the media against the ICC's process of reviewing suspect actions. The all-rounder was given the opportunity to clarify his comments to a three-member PCB disciplinary committee and he said: ""My intention was not to criticise ICC protocols nor did I mention any respected cricket board in my interview. The interview was all about my suggestions to improve the [bowling action test] standards and to remove doubts from the minds of cricket fans. Unfortunately, my comments were misinterpreted and used out of context." The committee, which included Director Cricket Operations Haroon Rasheed, Media Director Amjad Hussain and General Manager Salman Naseer, accepted his explanation and declared the matter resolved.–Staff Reporter­

Scott books US Open berth

LOS ANGELES - Former world No 1 Adam Scott booked his US Open berth in sectional qualifying on Monday and will extend his streak of consecutive majors played to 68 at Shinnecock Hills next week. "I am pumped," Scott said after parring his final hole in 36-hole sectional qualifier in Columbus, Ohio. His even par 72 over the last 18, for a six-under total of 138, was just enough for him to avoid a 10-man playoff for the final spot. Australia's Scott has played in every major since the 2001 British Open. But after slipping out of the top 60 in the world rankings he didn't have an automatic berth in the year's second major championship. "It is a nice streak to keep going," Scott said. "It'd be better if I win the US Open. I'm playing all these majors to try and win them, not just to show up."–AFP

Pedrosa to part ways with Honda team

PARIS - Three-time Moto GP runner-up Dani Pedrosa will part ways with the Repsol Honda Racing team at season's end after an 18-year partnership, it was announced Tuesday. The Spaniard joined the Honda team in 2006 and notched up 31 Moto GP victories. He also represented the team in the 125 and 250cc categories, claiming eight and 15 race wins in MotoGP3 and MotoGP2 respectively. "I want to thank HRC for all these years of great success," the 32-year-old Pedrosa. "I have grown not only as a rider but also as a person with them. I will always have HRC in my memories and in my heart. In life we all need new challenges and I feel it's time for a change. Thanks, HRC." Pedrosa currently sits in 12th spot in the overall Moto GP standings on 29 points, well behind teammate Marc Marquez (95).–AFP

UEFA ban Buffon for three matches

LAUSANNE - Outgoing Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was on Tuesday banned for three European matches for his red card and comments about referee Michael Oliver after the Italian side's dramatic Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid last month. The 40-year-old had been charged both with breaching UEFA's "general principles of conduct" over his outburst and also for his red card for dissent. European football's governing body announced Tuesday that Buffon was suspended for "three UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible". The last-eight clash between holders Real and Juventus was decided by a last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo penalty after the Serie A champions had staged a remarkable comeback to wipe out a 3-0 first-leg deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu.–AFP

Arsenal sign Lichtsteiner from Juventus

LONDON - Arsenal announced the capture of Swiss international defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on Tuesday -- new manager Unai Emery's first signing for the Premier League club. The 34-year-old was out of contract at the Serie A champions and joins the Gunners on a free transfer before captaining Switzerland at the World Cup in Russia. Lichsteiner moved to Juventus in 2011 and won seven successive league titles with the Italian club. "It is a great moment for me, after Juventus, to come to Arsenal," Lichtsteiner told the Arsenal website. "It is a project to come back into the Champions League, it is hard not to see a club like Arsenal that is not playing in the Champions League if you see the players, the club, the stadium. "The big objective is to come back on the highest level."–AFP