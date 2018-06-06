Share:

OKARA - Three girls were abducted in different incidents here. According to police sources, suspects including Gulzar, Israr and Riaz abducted “S” from 29/2R village. Another “S” was abducted by suspects Sanaulla, Tariq, Khurram, Imran Rukhsana Bibi and their two accomplices from Mahtam Chah Bhatianwala village. A 13-year-old “K” was abducted by Kashif and his two accomplices at Delianwali village. Police registered cases against the accused and launched investigation.