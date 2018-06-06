Share:

MULTAN - Traders and auto rickshaw drivers staged a protest against Indian water aggression and in favour of Kala Bagh Dam here at Chowk Haram Gate on Tuesday. Dozens of protesters gathered at the chowk under the leadership of Idrees Butt and Zawar Baloch and carried out non-stop sloganeering against PPP and PML-N. Speaking on this occasion, they said that both PPP and PML-N governments exhibited criminal negligence on issue of KBD construction. They maintained that the rulers did not discharge their national obligations when India launched Kishan Ganga project in 2007 as a result of which India blocked 70 per cent of Pakistan’s water.

They pointed out that the construction of KBD would not only benefit Sindh and increase its water share but also make many other areas of the country irrigation able. They warned that the country would face severe water crisis in coming years if new dams were not constructed.

They demanded the government to launch strict accountability of Indus Water Commissioner and concerned officials in ministry of water. They asked Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of criminal negligence and silence of concerned water officials and hold them accountable.