Rawalpindi-Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has advised the transporters to not overcharge bus fares from those travelling to their hometowns for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to APP, Secretary RTA, Khalid Yameen Satti said that it is common feature for people to go to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. The transporters take advantage of the situation fleece the homebound travellers by charging high fares.

He said that stern action would be taken against transporters found overcharging and overloading the passengers.

The staff concerned has been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans specially before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The checking will be carried out randomly at different places. Strict action will be taken on the spot and excess fares will be returned to the passengers.

To a question, he informed that a meeting, in this regard, the transporters have been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

He requested the commuters to cooperate with the authorities concerned and inform on RTA’s UAN Number 0800-02345 or on the complaint number 051-9270011, if any transporter charges extra fare or misbehaves with them.