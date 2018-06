Share:

SHIKARPUR:- Two brothers drowned in Dadu Canal beside Shah Qali Pur village in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah police station on Tuesday. According to police, two brothers Sohaib Ahmed, 20, and Tanveer Ahmed, 18, drowned when they were taking bath in Dadu Canal. The bodies were shifted to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to their heirs.