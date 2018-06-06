Share:

GENEVA - The United States said it would boycott Tuesday’s session of the Conference on Disarmament amid fears that Syria is using its presidency of the body to “normalise” the regime.

“Based on Syria’s repeated attempts last week to use its presidency of the Conference on Disarmament to normalise the regime and its unacceptable and dangerous behaviour, we are not participating in today’s session,” Robert Wood, the US ambassador to the Geneva-based body, said in a statement.

“We will continue to defend United States’ interests” in the disarmament body, he added.

Syria last week took over the body’s rotating, four-week presidency, which according to a decades-old practice among its 65 member states follows the alphabetical order of country names in English.

Wood was present during the first plenary session on Syria’s watch a week ago, when he took the opportunity to lead a number of countries to protest what he described as “a travesty”.

Despite the mechanical nature of Syria’s arrival at the helm of the disarmament conference, following Switzerland and Sweden, a number of country representatives voiced their outrage that a representative of Damascus was presiding over the body that negotiated the chemical weapons ban. Syria’s ambassador Hussam Edin Aala meanwhile slammed last week’s protest as “sensational propaganda” and “characterised by double-standards.”

More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since Syria’s civil war began in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests. After hundreds of people died in chemical attacks near Damascus in 2013, a deal with Russia was struck to rid Syria of chemical weapons, staving off US air strikes.

But the United Nations and Western countries have accused Damascus of carrying out a number of chemical attacks since then.

A suspected chlorine and sarin attack in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7 this year triggered punitive missile strikes against alleged chemical weapons sites in Syria by the US, Britain and France. Last week, Wood had briefly walked out of the room when Edin Aala took the floor, before returning to deliver a scathing speech.

“Today marks a sad and shameful day in the history of this body,” he told the assembly on May 29.

He vowed at the time that throughout Syria’s presidency, the United States would be represented “in this hall to ensure that Syria is not able to advance initiatives that run counter to the interests of the United States.” That was a promise the US has now backed away from. A spokeswoman for the US mission in Geneva confirmed that no American representatives would be present during Tuesday’s session.

Kurds to pull out of strategic

Syria town after deal

The leading Syrian Kurdish militia said Tuesday it would withdraw from Manbij, easing fears of a direct clash between NATO allies Washington and Ankara over the strategic northern town.

The Kurds were key players in the fight against the Islamic State group, whose last holdout fighters have launched a deadly offensive against pro-regime forces further south.

Manbij is a Sunni Arab-majority town that lies just 30 kilometres (19 miles) south of the Turkish border, and where US and French troops belonging to the Western coalition against IS are stationed. The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) spearheaded a victorious offensive in 2016 to rid Manbij of IS and had kept military advisers in the town to train local forces.

“Now, after more than two years of continuous work and with the Manbij Military Council being self-sufficient in their training, the YPG has decided to pull its military advisers from Manbij,” it said in a statement.

The YPG forms the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-Arab alliance that has received extensive backing from the US-led coalition. The Pentagon said US troops would remain in the town for now.

“There are no plans to move US forces from Manbij. However, more details of the Manbij roadmap are yet to be hammered out and more details will be announced later,” spokesman Eric Pahon said. For months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to march on Manbij, accusing the YPG of being the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is blacklisted in Turkey.

Those threats raised fears of a clash between Turkish and American troops that talks have tried to mollify. On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Washington to back a “roadmap” whose rough outlines had been set last month, according to the State Department.

It said the diplomats would coordinate on “security and stability in Manbij,” but gave no details.

Turkey’s state news agency Anadolu, however, has said that after the YPG withdraws, the US and Turkish militaries would begin joint operations in Manbij. A third phase would involve forming a new administration to run the town within 60 days, it said.

On his return to Turkey, Cavusoglu said the same sort of plan could be applied to other Syrian towns.

“We will apply the roadmap for Manbij, and then we will start implementing roadmaps for other cities,” he said. But the Manbij Military Council, which thanked the YPG on the completion of its training mission, denied any operational changes were in the cards. “This withdrawal came after the US-Turkish agreement. There are no joint patrols at this time, or any operational changes. We have not received orders on that so far,” the council’s spokesman Sherfan Darwish told AFP.

IS kills 45 pro-regime fighters in east Syria assault: monitor

An offensive by the Islamic State militant group in eastern Syria has left at least 45 pro-regime fighters dead, a monitoring group said Tuesday.

IS fighters launched the operation Sunday against Euphrates Valley villages seized last year by government forces and their allies, and have retaken four of them, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The villages are located on the road between the provincial capital of Deir Ezzor and the city of Albu Kamal, which lies further south on the border with Iraq.

Near those villages is the small town of Hajin, the single largest populated hub still under the control of IS militants.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said at least 26 IS fighters were also killed since “fierce” fighting started on Sunday. He said there had not yet been any intervention by Russian aircraft supporting pro-government forces in the area.

The Observatory said the casualties on the pro-regime side were mostly fighters from Shiite militias present in the area, including groups from Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The small pockets controlled by IS in that area are the last dregs of the sprawling self-styled caliphate the group proclaimed over large parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014.

A series of victories by Russian-backed regime troops and US-backed Kurdish forces have shattered the caliphate, but thousands of surviving militants are holding out in remote parts of the Euphrates Valley.