Edinburgh - Craig Wallace and Hamza Tahir have been added to Scotland's squad for the two Twenty20 Internationals against Pakistan and the tri-series in the Netherlands this month, Cricket Scotland announced on Tuesday, 5 June.

Kyle Coetzer will lead the 15-man squad in both the series. The 20-over games follow a one-off one-day international against England at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Sunday, 10 June. Wallace, the wicket-keeper batsman, and Tahir, the left-arm spinner, have been drafted in for Michael Jones and Preston Mommsen, who were named in the squad to take on England.

“This will be a huge occasion, not only for the playing squad, but for the Cricket Scotland organisation as a whole," said Coetzer. "To be hosting the two No.1 teams in 50-over and 20-over format in a few days is not something that comes around every day. "We need to make sure we are willing to soak up the special day and not be afraid to grab the game with our exciting, expressive style.”

Scotland will first face Pakistan at home on 12 and 13 June, and later travel to the Netherlands for a tri-nation T20I series, which involves Ireland as well. The tri-series will also begin on 12 June; however, Scotland will play their first match on 16 June against Ireland.

SCOTLAND SQUAD: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington (vc), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Stuart Whittingham.