Islamabad-The watchdog groups on higher education on Tuesday urged the political parties to consider 18 points agenda aimed at reforming higher education sector in the country.

Working Group on Higher Education Reforms (WGHER) and Inter-University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS), in collaboration with Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) presented 18 points agenda for political parties to bring change in higher education sector.



The 18 points agenda emphasizes over the merit-based transparent appointments of Vice Chancellors through independent academic search committees comprising of eminent academicians.



The agenda also includes allocation of 4% of GDP for overall education sector and 25% of total allocated budget of education for higher education sector.



The document also emphasized on promoting quality of teaching and research in higher education sector, ensuring autonomy of universities and academic freedom at university campuses.



It also included the formulation of Syndicates/Senates/BOGs on modern principles of governance of universities keeping a balance between and internal and external members and restoration of Student Union at higher education institutions.

The agenda demands ensuring effective representation of elected representatives of faculty at statutory bodies i.e University syndicate, senate, academic council etc.

Development of Roadmaps for Strengthening Higher Education both at national and provincial levels, initiating Special Program for improving ranking of Pakistani universities in international and regional university rankings.

The agenda also includes separation of functions of quality assurance, funding, regulatory framework and ranking both at national and provincial levels, ensuring maximum investment over university faculty through provision of scholarships.

It demanded from political parties to encourage skill and technology based learning through establishing Community Colleges and Technology Universities especially through foreign collaborations.

Sharing follow up strategy, national coordinator Inter university consortium, Murtaza Noor said that a delegation of partner organizations would meet senior leadership of political parties for inclusion of this reform agenda in their election manifestos.

While Central President FAPUASA Dr. Kaleemullah said that 2018 carries very significance due to general elections and key appointments in higher education sector. He hoped that the implementation of 18 points agenda would be greatly helpful in improving state of higher education in Pakistan.