Share:

NEW YORK:- Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was expected to plead not guilty Tuesday to rape and sexual assault charges in New York, opening a legal battle for the #MeToo movement that dreams of seeing him behind bars. The 66-year-old Weinstein was charged with rape and another sex crime in New York late last month, nearly eight months after his career imploded in a blaze of accusations of sexual misconduct. Weinstein was due in a Manhattan court at 10 am (1400 GMT) for a formal reading of the charges. If convicted, that crime could put him in prison for as many as 25 years.