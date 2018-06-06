Share:

LAHORE - Windstorm and rains lashed parts of the country including Lahore on Tuesday, uprooting trees, felling roofs and walls of dilapidated buildings, causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and hours long power outages.

High velocity winds and rains caused tripping of more than 450 Lesco feeders, plunging most parts of Lahore in darkness. At least 150 Lesco feeders could not be restored even until filing of this report late night.

After a hot day till the afternoon, high velocity winds started blowing that followed by heavy rains. Windstorm caused roofs and walls collapse in parts of Lahore. High velocity winds uprooted trees and caused felling of branches that disturbed vehicular movement on important city roads including the Canal Bank Road. Heavy rains followed the windstorm that caused motorcyclists to take refuge under shades and underneath underpasses on both sides of the Canal Bank Road, from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura.

Bursts of heavy rains turned City roads and streets into lakes and ponds. Several roads were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after stoppage of rains. Many roads were not cleared from inundated rainwater even till filing of this report late night.

The rains added to the woes and miseries of motorists and pedestrians. Many vehicles and motorcycles were seen broken down in various parts of the City. Massive traffic jams were witnessed on major City roads due to inundation of rainwater and slippery conditions.

Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City.

Areas along under construction Orange Line Metro Train, Lakshami Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Chowk Nakhuda, Mozang, Revaz Garden, Westwood Colony, Chuburji, Shaarey Fatima Jinnah, Hameed Nizami Road, Mason Road, Samanabad, Main Boulevard Iqbal Town, Wahdat Colony, Rehman Pura, Scheme Mor, Sabzazar, Judicial Colony, Gawalmandi, Nishat Colony, Nishter Town, Tajpura, Mughalpura, Maskeen Pura, Ali Town, Johar Town, Township, McLeod Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Empress Road and Joray Pul were the worst affected areas as far as inundation of rainwater is concerned.

Mozang, Icchra, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Chuburji, Dharampura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Johar Town, Judicial Colony, Ali Town, Township, Green Town, Harbanspura, Fateh Garh, Mughalpura, Dharampura, Ghaziabad and Shalamar Link Road were worst affected by tripping and hours long power breakdown.

Windstorm and rains, however, provided much needed relief to the heat stricken people by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature in the City was recorded 43 degree Celsius and 31C respectively.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Local meteorological department has forecast mainly very hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the current week. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, DG Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, FATA and Kashmir on Tuesday night.