Share:

KASUR - Five persons including a woman died in different incidents of violence and drowning here the other day.

According to police sources, a woman was tortured and strangled by nephews over a property issue at suburban village Murali Hathar, Khuddian. There was a dispute between Mukhtaran Bibi and his nephews. The other day, suspects including Nadeem and Saleem entered her house, subjected her to physical torture and then strangled her. The police shifted the body to Kasur District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem and launched investigation.

In Kot Radha Kishan, two persons were killed in firing by rivals over enmity. According to police sources, Ibrahim and Yahya had been locked in an enmity with Irfan and Yaqeen Ali. The other day, they opened fire on them. Resultantly, Irfan and Yaqeen died on the spot. Kot Radha Kishan police took the bodies into custody and shifted them to Kasur DHQ Hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, two young boys drowned in separate incidents. Adnan, 12, drowned while bathing in Noorpur Canal. Similarly, a 13-year-old boy drowned while bathing in a canal in Hanjray Kalan, Pattoki.

CITIZENS LOSE CASH, VALUABLES

Citizens were robbed of valuables at gunpoint. Police sources say that two dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist namely Naveed and robbed him of Rs200,000. In another incident, three dacoits came to retail shop of Sheikh Sarwar near Eidgah Road and made off with Rs250,000. Near Cinema Road Kot Radha Kishan, three dacoits stopped Faisal Shehzad at gunpoint and deprived him of Rs170,000 and a cell phone. Near Gellan Railway Crossing, Pattoki, two dacoits snatched cash and a motorcycle from Usman.