ZAFARWAL:- A young man from Zafarwal was killed by robbers for resistance in Islamabad. Rana Waheed was salesman in an ice cream factory. He was a resident of Marrara Shareef. He was on duty with delivery van on the way back to the factory. Meanwhile, robbers opened fire on their vehicle. As a result, he died on the spot while the driver suffered severe injured. His dead body was brought to his home where he was later buried in presence of a large number of mourners.