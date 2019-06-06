Share:

Atletico Madrid confirmed on Thursday that they have signed center forward Nicolas Ibanez from Mexican side Atletico San Luis.

The Atletico Madrid website confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old Argentinian, who scored 22 goals in 43 matches for San Luis this season, but added that the striker would be loaned back to the Mexican outfit for the coming 12 months.

The Spanish sports paper Diario AS reports that Atletico have no plans to include Ibanez in their squad in the near future, despite the almost certain departure of Antoine Griezmann and doubts over the future of Diego Costa, and suggests that the player may be loaned to La Liga sides such as Espanyol or Real Betis in the future.

Elsewhere in Spain, Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno says he can't guarantee he will stay with the Spanish Copa del Rey winners next season, while his club teammate Santi Mina could return to his former side Celta Vigo.

Finally, Real Sociedad are expected to confirm the signing of Girona striker Portu in the coming days.