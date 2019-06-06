On the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday (June 6), the people are visiting their relatives and friends, and are also streaming towards picnic spots including parks and lakes to enjoy the festive day.

ISLAMABAD

In the federal capital, the families are thronging Shakaparian, lake view park, Fatima Jinnah Park, Daman-e-Koh and Pir Sohawa to make full use of the Eid holidays.

PUNJAB

People have thronged recreational places and picnic spots in different areas of Punjab to enjoy the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special security measures have been taken at public recreational places.

Five hundred fifty one teams of Dolphin police and Police Response Unit is working in three shifts in Lahore.

Lahore Waste Management Company is ensuring necessary cleanliness arrangements in the city.

KARACHI

In Karachi, a large number of people have headed towards seaside and picnic spots and eateries to enjoy the holiday.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA

Eid festivities are also underway across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the second day of Eid ul Fitr.

A large number of families are visiting Sardaryab, Shah Alam, Naguman, Hajizai and Kund Park in Akora Khattak to enjoy Eid festivities.

Families including children are seen enjoying the swings, merry-go-rounds and trips on water boats at these picnic spots.

A large number of youth are also visiting beautiful tourist resorts including Swat, Kalam, Bahrain, Naran, Kaghan, Galiyat and Lake Saiful Maluk.