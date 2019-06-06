Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to provide three billion rupees for bringing Madaris into the mainstream of education system in the province.

A spokesman of the provincial government told our Peshawar correspondent that maximum facilities including construction of additional rooms will be arranged in religious schools.

Similarly, financial assistance will be provided to students of these educational institutions to minimize their economic difficulties.

The spokesman said efforts are also underway to launch technical education in Madaris so that the students on completion of education could earn their livelihood in a dignified manner.