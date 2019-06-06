Share:

The politician's statement comes a few weeks after Neymar was given a three-match ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the French Football Federation for punching a fan during a clash in April when his team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost the French Cup final to Stade Rennais FC.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has expressed his support for football star Neymar, who was accused of rape earlier his month. "Today I'm supposed to be at the game between Brazil and Qatar… I hope to hug Neymar. He is a boy who is in a difficult moment but I believe in him", he said before a friendly match between the two countries ahead of the Copa America championship.

Brazil won the game 2-0; however, the renowned player had to leave in the 17th minute, when he apparently injured his right ankle. "I only saw him at half time, his ankle was swollen", Brazilian coach Tite commented. "It shouldn't be a very serious injury. I am hoping that he recovers quickly".

Last weekend, Neymar was accused of raping a woman in a Paris hotel in 2018. According to the woman, the player arrived at their meeting drunk, and soon became aggressive, allegedly forcing her to have sex with him against her will. The accuser added that she had left Paris shortly thereafter, being in too much shock to turn to the police at the time. Neymar has strongly denied the claims, stating he is innocent.