An unusual meeting of Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been summoned in Islamabad on June 10.

The meeting will be presided by the joint chair of PPP president Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari at seven in the evening. Political situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting.

The announcement said that the meeting will also consult on the All Parties Conference (APC) for anti-government movement while the matter of the former president Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest warrant will also be a part of the meeting’s agenda.

According to sources, PPP will also discuss the federal government’s new fiscal year budget. The PPP leadership will take action against the budget in the meeting.