Share:

Two Frontier Corps (FC) troops martyred in a terrorist attack while patrolling on Eid security duties in Harnai district, Balochistan on Thursday.

Inter-Services Public Relation issued a statement today, “Terrorists targeted FC troops during their patrolling on Eid Security duties in Harnai, Balochistan. two FC soldiers embraced Shahadat. Area cordoned off search operation in progress.”

According to military’s media wing, FC soldiers were on the routine patrol for the security of Eid. A 23-year-old soldier, Yar Muhammad aged 23 years of Kuch District Sibi, Balochistan and 19-year-old Mehtab Khan aged 19 years from Laki Marwat embraced Shahadat.

According to ISPR, search operation in the area continues after the terrorist attacks. “Due to sacrifices of these soldiers, our nation celebrates the festivals. Peace in the country prevails due to the blood of such martyrdom”, ISPR added.