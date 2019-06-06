Share:

The prime ministers of Vietnam and Italy agreed here on Wednesday to strengthen contacts and exchanges of various levels as well as all-round cooperation.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte reached consensus on boosting cooperation on politics, diplomacy, economy, culture, education, training, science, technology, security, national defense, sustainable development, climate change response and locality connectivity, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The two leaders agreed to create more favorable conditions for Italian firms to invest in Vietnam, and strive to increase two-way trade between the two countries to 6 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 and to 10 billion dollars in the following years.

The Italian prime minister is scheduled to attend the opening session of the ASEAN -- Italia Business Forum on Thursday in Hanoi and leave Vietnam on the same day.