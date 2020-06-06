Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police along with other law-enforcement agencies conducted search operation in the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station, a police spokesman said on Friday.

During the search operation, the officials checked 165 persons by screening five hotels and 35 shops. The officials said that 12 motorbikeswithout-documents and 18 suspects were shifted to the police station for interrogation. DIG (Operations) Islamabad police, WaqarUd din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heighten security of the federal capital and curb crime. He also emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities, in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police arrested 22 outlaws including seven proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered stolen car, bikes, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession. According to the details, Golra police arrested a drugpeddler namely Saifullah and recovered 1510 gram opium and 10 gram ice from him.

Further investigation is underway, according to the police. SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a team which apprehended two bike-lifters identified as Hamaad Ali and HamzaHaider and recovered a stolen bike from their possession. The police team also arrested IrfanMasih and recovered 30 litres of wine from him. Shalimar police arrested a car-lifter namely MuradArshad and recovered a stolen car from him. Kohsar police arrested James Masih and recovered 27 litres of wine from him. Karachi Company police arrested JehanZaib and recovered 290 gram hashish from him. Shams Colony police arrested Rashid Ali and Saif Ali and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police arrested three accused Bhader Khan, Wajhat and Imtaiz and recovered three pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Nilor police arrested Adeel and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested Mahrem Ali and recovered 16 litres of wine from him. Sihala police arrested Aqeel who was involved in a theft case. LohiBher police arrested Waqar and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Separate cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, said the officials.