Attock - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Attock district has reached 194 as 19 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. According to the data released by the health authorities here on Thursday, out of 194 confirmed coronavirus cases, 60 have so far recovered and have been discharged from isolation wards as well as quarantine centres.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr AsifArbabNiazi, among new 19 new positive cases reported in the district, 15 belong to Attock, three Pindigheb, and one belongs to Hasanabdal. He added that Hazro town has become a hotspot of novel coronavirus in the district as so far four persons from this tehsil have died and 15 others including two police commandos were tested positive in tehsil so far. The first causality in the district was due to virus was on April 13, which also from Hazro tehsil.