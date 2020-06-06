Share:

PESHAWAR - District administration Peshawar has arrested 311 more from different localities over the violations of standard operation procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus, said a news release issued here Friday. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan along with Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah inspected various vehicles and bus stands at Motorway Toll Plaza and G.T. Road. During checking at Motorway Toll Plaza, the officials of the district administration imposed cash penalties on the owners of 74 vehicles for not wearing safety masks while the terminal of the transport company ‘Niazi Express’ was sealed over violation of SOPs including not wearing face masks, thermal guns and sanitizers. Similarly, AC Sara Rehman checked different filling stations and bazaars on University Road while AC Islahuddin carried out the inspection of filing stations and bazaars in Chamkani and Phandu areas.

AC (Shah Alam), Dr.Ihtesham-ul-Haq conducted raids on filling stations and bazaars on Warsak Road and AC (Mathani), Rizwana Dar inspected filing stations and bazaars at Pishtakara and Kohat Road. Similar operation was also carried out by all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

During the crackdown, the district administration inspected 62 filling stations and arrested the managers of 22 filing stations over violation of SOPs and collectively arrested 311 persons from across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar has urged upon the people for compulsory wearing of safety masks while coming out their houses and following of the official guidelines. Otherwise, stern legal proceedings would be initiated against the violators.