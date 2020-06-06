Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Infor­mation and Public Relations Ajmal Wa­zir has said that a total of 5473 beds and 508 ventilators are reserved for corona virus patients in different hos­pitals across the province.

While briefing media here on Friday, he said that among a total of 1800 beds and 63 ventilators at the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, 105 beds and 25 ventilators were reserved for corona virus patients.

He informed that among a total of 1300 beds and 56 ventilators at Khyber Teaching Hospital, the hospital admin­istration has reserved 55 beds and 25 ventilators for COVID-19 patients add­ing that Hayatabad Medical Complex has also reserved 128 out of 1250 beds and 25 out of 52 ventilators for Corona virus patients.

While talking about the wheat flour supply from Punjab, the advisor in­formed the issue was raised with the Punjab government and it was also discussed in the cabinet meeting on Thursday and Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured to resolve the issue.

He said that a strict action would be taken against hoarders price-hike add­ing that an ordinance was already in place in this regard.

Referring to the shortage of petrol in the province, he said that Chief Minis­ter Mehmood Khan had directed the departments concerned to take action against the petrol mafia and district administrations were taking action against petrol mafia where as several petrol pumps were sealed across the province.

Ajmal Wazir said that the administra­tion was also taking action against the violators of SOPs where several mar­kets were sealed in this regard.

He said that easing of lockdown was conditional with the implementation of the SOPs adding there was zero toler­ance for violation of the SOPs.

He said that the cabinet meeting approved opening of tourist destina­tions under SOPs adding that the chief minister himself was monitoring the situation.