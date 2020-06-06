Share:

PR Rawalpindi - Blue World City is one of Pakistan’s mega housing projects, for which all legal requirements have been fulfilled and the application for a final NOC by the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) is in process. Development and construction are being undertaken in accordance with the instructions of the High Court, and we are confident that, Alhamdulillah, Blue World City will offer all the facilities and amenities of a world-class residential project.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Gondal, Country Sales Head, Blue World City, denies conducting any advertising for the project and confirms that no such attempt has been made, nor will be made, until the final NOC is issued. Once the NOC is received, Blue World City will be advertised. He emphasised that the company reserves the right to take legal action against those who are misusing the names of government bodies and organizations and spreading rumours to damage Blue World City’s reputation.

He adds that the company’s low-cost housing project, aimed at fulfilling a common Pakistani’s dream of owning a house, has created panic among competitors who are now spreading false information about Blue World City.

However, according to Gondal, very soon Blue World City will confirm the issuance of NOC in its favour and take the necessary steps to accelerate the work in progress. Blue World City has, Alhamdulillah, launched the low-cost housing project in Lahore, following issuance of NOC, and will soon launch the project in Rawalpindi.