ISLAMABAD - The story of how and when the Caribbean islands were first colonized by humans has long evaded experts. Little is known except that is geography made it the last place to be colonized in the Americas. The first settlers are thought to have arrived around 8,000 years ago. Now, a study has found the idyllic archipelago was settled in three successive waves. The first two arrived in the western Caribbean around the same time as people started spreading around the Americas, around 8,000 years ago.

One of the three groups of Caribbean settlers ventured to the islands from North America and was likely part of the very first dispersals through what is now the contiguous US. The second early wave is of unknown origin. However, there was also a third wave of settlers who arrived in the Caribbean from South America much later, around 2,800 years ago, the study claims.