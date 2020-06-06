Share:

ISLAMABAD - Raja Na­zeem-ul-Amin, Vice Chairman of Board of Investment, Gilg­it-Baltistan, has said that the Chinese investments would give a major boost to develop­ment of the region as the edu­cated, skilled locals would get benefit of this great opportu­nity. He told the China Eco­nomic Net (CEN) yesterday that the COVID-19 pandem­ic has slowed down every­thing, but in future the tour­ism sector will restart, and GB and China can be good partners regarding tour­ism. “GB tourism depart­ment attends national and international tourism con­ferences, fairs, exhibitions and roadshows; investors can build hotels, chair lifts and food chains here,” he added. He mentioned that blessed with high peaks like K2, Nanga Parbat and Raka­poshi, GB is one of the most beautiful, scenic places in the world and is known as a tourist destination. Skar­du District, Astor, Base camp in Nanga Parbat, Fairy Meadows in Diamer District, Gahzar District, Shandur Pass, Phandar Valley, Hunza, Nagar and many more can be visited by Chinese tourists in the future. On top of tourism, Raja Nazeem-ul-Amin men­tioned that other industries in GB are also in dire need of China’s investments. When it comes to agriculture, the Vice Chairman said that cherries, apples, apricots, al­monds, walnuts in GB are of high quality.