ISLAMABAD - Raja Nazeem-ul-Amin, Vice Chairman of Board of Investment, Gilgit-Baltistan, has said that the Chinese investments would give a major boost to development of the region as the educated, skilled locals would get benefit of this great opportunity. He told the China Economic Net (CEN) yesterday that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down everything, but in future the tourism sector will restart, and GB and China can be good partners regarding tourism. “GB tourism department attends national and international tourism conferences, fairs, exhibitions and roadshows; investors can build hotels, chair lifts and food chains here,” he added. He mentioned that blessed with high peaks like K2, Nanga Parbat and Rakaposhi, GB is one of the most beautiful, scenic places in the world and is known as a tourist destination. Skardu District, Astor, Base camp in Nanga Parbat, Fairy Meadows in Diamer District, Gahzar District, Shandur Pass, Phandar Valley, Hunza, Nagar and many more can be visited by Chinese tourists in the future. On top of tourism, Raja Nazeem-ul-Amin mentioned that other industries in GB are also in dire need of China’s investments. When it comes to agriculture, the Vice Chairman said that cherries, apples, apricots, almonds, walnuts in GB are of high quality.
