Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Frida star, 53, is using her platform to address on-going tension between the public and law enforcement, as exhibited in America’s backlash to the death of George Floyd, and an incident earlier last month in Mexico in which a man named Giovanni López was allegedly beaten to death by police because he wasn’t wearing a mask on his face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Justice for Giovanni Lopez, who was detained in Mexico by 10 policemen for allegedly not wearing a mask,’ the Mexico-born actress captioned a post. In an accompanying shot, Hayek stared straight into the camera wearing a black face mask that read, ‘Justice for Giovanni’ in red letters. Hayek, who’s married to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, said that López ‘was eventually found shot in the leg and beaten to death.’