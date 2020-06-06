Share:

LAHORE - Former Supreme Court Judge Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on June 11, 2020. Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB, said the PCB spokesman here on Friday. On 27 April, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had suspended Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents, he said. “The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar has announced his decision”, he added.