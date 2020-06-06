Share:

PESHAWAR - The University of Malakand has clinched the top po­sition among all universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistani universities’ impact category-rank­ing list announced by the Times Higher Education, UK, for the year 2020.

Speaking to The Nation, University of Malakand Vice-Chancellor Dr Gul Zaman said Times Higher Edu­cation, based in London, gives a category to each uni­versity around the world as per the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the achievements a university makes. Around 23 Pakistani universities secured a place in the impact category list this year

“Under 2019-2025 vision of the university, we are working on several projects, including a business in­cubation centre for revenue generation, a Bio-Secure Lab that would diagnose and research various dis­eases as we already have a PhD scholar having exper­tise in virology, and a Centre of Excellence in Mathe­matics,” he said. He also said that a sub-campus of the university has been exclusively for women in Batkhe­la area of Malakand district.

“In Malakand division, approximately 58,000 girls pass the higher secondary school certificate exam­inations each year, after which they are ready to ap­ply for higher education,” said Dr Gul Zaman, who himself hails from Malakand division.