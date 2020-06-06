PESHAWAR - The University of Malakand has clinched the top position among all universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistani universities’ impact category-ranking list announced by the Times Higher Education, UK, for the year 2020.
Speaking to The Nation, University of Malakand Vice-Chancellor Dr Gul Zaman said Times Higher Education, based in London, gives a category to each university around the world as per the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the achievements a university makes. Around 23 Pakistani universities secured a place in the impact category list this year
“Under 2019-2025 vision of the university, we are working on several projects, including a business incubation centre for revenue generation, a Bio-Secure Lab that would diagnose and research various diseases as we already have a PhD scholar having expertise in virology, and a Centre of Excellence in Mathematics,” he said. He also said that a sub-campus of the university has been exclusively for women in Batkhela area of Malakand district.
“In Malakand division, approximately 58,000 girls pass the higher secondary school certificate examinations each year, after which they are ready to apply for higher education,” said Dr Gul Zaman, who himself hails from Malakand division.