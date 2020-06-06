Share:

Islamabad - The reduction of PSDP allocations for Federal Ministries and Divisions from Rs420.29 billion during current fiscal year to Rs370.704 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21, has resulted decrease allocations for 28 out of 38 Ministries/Divisions.

For corporations, including NHA, NTDC and PEPCO the allocations in the next PSDP gone down to Rs145.496 billion from the current Rs197.498 billion, official documents reveal.

As per the proposed PSDP 2020-21 the allocations for BOI has been decreased by 20 percent to Rs80 million from Rs100 million during current fiscal. For Cabinet division allocations has been decreased from Rs39.986 billion during current fiscal to Rs37.525 billion, and for Climate change Division from Rs7.58 billion to Rs5 billion,

Allocations for Communication division other than NHA has been decreased to Rs239.753 million from Rs248.308 million, allocations for defence division decreased to Rs372.541 million from Rs456 million and defence production division from Rs1.7 billion to Rs1.579 billion.

The proposed allocations for Establishment division has decreased to Rs184.952 million from Rs333.256 million, Federal education and professional training decreased from Rs4.741 billion to Rs4.511 billion, Finance division decreased from Rs 84.821 billion to Rs50.472 billion and Foreign Affairs Division slashed to Rs10.343 million from Rs29.778 million. The proposed allocation for HEC has considerably decreased from Rs47 billion in 2018-19 to Rs 29 billion in the upcoming PSDP, while for Housing and Works Division from Rs 3.435 billion to Rs2.675 billion.

The allocations for Industries and production drastically decreased to Rs800 million from Rs2.343 billion, Information and broadcasting decreased to Rs300 million from Rs440.51 and Information technology & telecom division to Rs6.382 billion from the existing Rs7.341 billion.

Allocations for Interprovincial Coordination Division has been to Rs333.920 million from Rs389.958 million, while for Maritime Affairs Division it has been decreased to Rs2.234 billion from Rs3.6 billion.

The allocations for Narcotics Control Division has been cut down to Rs53 million from Rs135 million, National Food Security and Research Division has a proposed allocation of Rs12 billion against the current allocation of Rs12.047 billion.

Allocations for National History & Literary Heritage Division has been decreased to Rs48 million from Rs203.632 million, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission decreased to Rs23 billion from Rs24.257,

For Planning Development and Special Initiatives Division the allocation has been decreased from the current Rs6.713 billion to Rs5.48 billion, for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division the allocation has been decreased from Rs200 million to Rs135 million,

For Revenue Division the allocation has been decreased to Rs1.497 billion from Rs 1.918 billion, allocations for Science and Technological Research Division has been decreased to Rs4.4 billion from Rs7.457 billion, for SUPARCO the allocation has been decreased to Rs4.82 billion from Rs6.033 billion,

For Water Resource Division the allocation has been decreased by almost Rs10 billion from Rs85.727 billion to Rs75.8 billion.

As per the proposed PSDP allocation 2020-21 the allocations for Aviation division has been increased to Rs1.321 billion from Rs1.266 billion while for Commerce Division it has increased by only Rs3.3 million to Rs103.300 million.

Human Rights division increased from Rs198.524 million to Rs256 million. The allocations for Interior Division enhanced to Rs13.704 billion from the existing Rs9.848 billion. The allocations for Law and Justice increased to Rs1.502 billion from the current year’s Rs1.304 billion. For Railway Division the allocation in the next fiscal has been increased to Rs23.5 billion from the current Rs16 billion.

The proposed allocation for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division is Rs14 billion which is a bit higher than the current allocation of Rs13.376 billion.

The allocations for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority allocation has been increased from Rs301.470 million to Rs350 million. Allocations for Petroleum Division has been increased to Rs1.5 billion from Rs581.812 million. The proposed allocation for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division will stay the same at Rs44.849 billion.