ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday disposed of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz’s contempt of court petition against the federal government after the latter withdrew his suspension notification.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice MohsinAkhtarKayani conducted hearing of the petition filed by Aziz and disposed of the same after the federal government withdrew a notification related to the 90-day suspension of Islamabad Mayor.

However, the court directed the secretary interior, secretary local government commission and Ali Nawaz to present their arguments in the petition of Ansar challenging the appointment of Awan as chairman LGC.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar appeared before the court and informed the court that the government had decided to withdraw the suspension notification of the mayor.

After his statement, the IHC disposed of Aziz’s petition which he filed through his lawyer Kashif Malik and cited Secretary Ministry of Interior, Ali Nawaz Awan Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs and Secretary Local Government Commission as respondents.

In the petition, he stated that the petitioner had earlier filed the writ petition challenging the notification dated January 7, 2020 regarding the constitution of Commission to the extent of appointment of Ali Nawaz as its Chairman and the order dated February 14 by Ali Nawaz and Secretary Local Government Commission.

He added that the petitioner also challenged the entire working of Local Government Commission (LGC) and it was contended that under the Islamabad Local Government Commission Act 2015, the LGC was not empowered to initiate an inquiry on its own.

Ansar adopted that despite the fact that the matter regarding the constitution, working and decisions of the Commission was sub judice before the court and further that on May 21, the court had suspended the notification dated May 17, the respondents have issued the letter dated June 2 requiring the petitioner to participate in the Commission’s meeting with reference to the notification regarding his suspension as Mayor Islamabad.

He continued that the above referred series of actions taken by the respondents in unholy haste would reflect that they are hell-bent upon suspending the petitioner come what may.

Sheikh Ansar further argued that the respondents are acting in sheer violation of the law on the subject and complete defiance of the injunctive orders passed by the high court in his petitions.

He contended that the respondents deliberately and wilfully violated and flouted the orders passed by the high court therefore; they are liable to be proceeded against for their contemptuous acts.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents for wilfully and deliberately violating the high court orders.

Earlier, an IHC bench had suspended the 90-day suspension notification issued by the government on allegations of corruption and had directed for Aziz’s restoration on his post as the mayor of Islamabad.