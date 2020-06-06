Share:

ISLAMABAD - Occupied Kashmir yesterday completed 10 months under an inhuman lockdown.

A foreign ministry statement said, “Today (June 5) marks completion of 10 months of continuous inhuman lockdown, military siege, communications blockade and unprecedented restrictions in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir imposed by Indian occupation forces, following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.“

India revoked the special status granted by its Constitution to Kashmir on August 5, 2019, and formally annexed the disputed territories in subsequent months.

Since then, Pakistan and India have been locked in a diplomatic stalemate, with each side trying to undermine the other’s legitimacy on Kashmir. So far, there have been no tangible results.

An attack on Indian security forces in 2019 almost led to a full-scale war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors after India decided to carry out fake ‘surgical strikes.’

Pakistan, via its Operation Swift Retort in February 2019, gave a befitting reply to India, when it penetrated deep into Indian territory and dropped bombs.

A counter-attack by India was thwarted when Pakistani jets shot down two Indian aircrafts and captured a pilot, leaving India red-faced. During the past 10 months, Indian occupation forces had violated every single right of the Kashmiri people and tried every possible tool of oppression to perpetuate India’s illegal occupation of IOJ&K, the foreign ministry statement said.

“While the international community is preoccupied with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, India has been busy trying to illegally change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people with extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called “anti-infiltration” operations,” the statement added.

The persecution of Kashmiri people and minorities elsewhere in India was a direct result of the BJP Government’s RSS-inspired extremist Hindutva mindset, which stood exposed before the international community for its crimes against humanity, said the statement.

“India must realize that its brutalization of Kashmiris for the past seven decades has failed to subjugate them and will not succeed in future. The more India oppresses the innocent Kashmiris, the more their resolve to secure their legitimate rights will be fortified,” it said.

The international community and the United Nations must take immediate cognizance of the gravity of human rights situation in IOJ&K and hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people, it said.

“The world community must also play its due role in preventing the situation from escalating further and in preserving peace and security in South Asia,” the statement added. For its part, the statement said, “Pakistan reaffirms full support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle till the realization of their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.”