PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Rashakai Special Economic Zone project as a flagship project of the present govern­ment for the development, prosperity and econom­ic growth of the province and directed the concerned to complete arrangements for its ground breaking by the end of this month.

He further directed the authorities to speed up work on the construction of approach roads of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

He issued these directives while chairing a meet­ing of the Board of Directors (BoD) of KP Special Eco­nomic Zones Authority (KP-SEZA) held here.

The chief minister said that the Rashakai Special Economic Zone would prove to be a milestone in the economic development of not only the province but the whole country as well adding that with the es­tablishment of economic zone, thousands of new employment opportunities would be created in the province. Besides the relevant departments of the provincial government, he also urged upon other stakeholders to timely complete their share of work for the establishment of the project.

Mahmood Khan also directed the concerned author­ities to ensure the completion of all the processes on the establishment of Hattar, Buner, D. I. Khan and oth­er proposed economic zones as per the given timelines.

The meeting was informed that the revised de­velopment agreement of Rashakai Special Econom­ic Zone has been submitted to Federal Board of In­vestment and signing of the agreement is expected by mid of June this year. It was further informed that as per the decision of the BoD taken in its last meet­ing, the KP-SEZA has been shifted from industry de­partment to KP Board of Investment & Trade.

The meeting also approved reconstitution of the BoD of KP-SEZA. Similarly, the forum also okayed the draft of Zone Regulations for Rashakai Special Eco­nomic Zone for onward submission to Federal Board of Investment for final approval.