PESHAWAR - The provincial government has taken revolutionary step in the energy sector to provide low cost electricity to the in­dustrial sectors, Secretary Energy Mu­hammad Zubair Khan told a media con­ference here on Friday.

Flanked by CEO Pakhtunkhwa Ener­gy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan, Zubair said that for the first time in the history of the country, 18 MW power of Pehur Pow­er House was sold to industrial units through wheeling model and the in­dustries would get low cost electrici­ty which will help in developing the in­dustrial sector.

“Additional revenue of Rs147 million per annum will also be generated for the province, industrial sector will be developed and employment opportu­nities will also be created”, Zubair said.

The unique power supply project is being launched as a role model, he said, adding, in fact, the ‘’Wheeling Model’’ energy project means that 18 MW of power generated from the Pehur Pow­er Plant will be added to the national grid and the same power will be pro­vided through PESCO transmission line at low rates.

“The power generated from hydro­power plants in the province is cur­rently being sold to CCPAG at Rs4 per unit and it is selling the same power to the industrial sector through PESCO at the rate of about Rs18 per unit. With charges, the provincial government will sell its electricity at cheaper rates of about Rs9 per unit,” he said.