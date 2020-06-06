Share:

ISLAMABAD - As well as being an A-list actor, he’s also a passionate activist. And recently, Leonardo DiCaprio threw his star power behind the battle to end racial disparity in America, in the 45 year old’s first apparent statement on the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the United States. ‘I commit to listen, learn and take action,’ read the Academy Award winning actor’s bold statement on the matter, posted to his Instagram account. DiCaprio’s caption elaborated: ‘I commit to listen, learn and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long. I will support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change. I will be donating personally to each of the following organizations. Please, join me, in following and learning from the organizations below.’ He then listed four organizations, including the Fair Fight Initiative and the NAACP.