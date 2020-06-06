Share:

The pandemic we face is causing people to lose jobs at marginally high rates. As a result, more deaths might occur due to hunger, poverty, and unemployment rather than the virus itself.

Despite the ease, there are rumours that the lockdown may be reinstated. This presents a worrying situation for the people. Currently, there is widespread hunger arising due to the prevailing poverty. The government needs to educate the masses regarding the standard operating procedures, so that our people may learn to carry their lives out in an appropriate manner, given the circumstances in which we find ourselves.

According to a report, the Ministry of Planning has estimated that 12.3 million to 18.5 million people in the country will lose their jobs in just three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. If the government is to reinstate the lockdown, it should take measures to ensure that the unfortunate are catered for. Big capitalists should help the poor in this difficult time so that they may survive. Cooperation among citizens is crucial to countering the adverse effects presented by this pandemic.

ADIL HUSSAIN SOOMRO,

Larkana.