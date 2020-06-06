Share:

In recent days, particularly towards the end of the month of Ramazan, people rushed to shopping centers in preparation of the Eid festivities, creating an atmosphere that would almost have you believe that the coronavirus was behind us. People displayed no caution or concern despite the deadly consequences of the pandemic. They were found in large social gatherings without any masks, gloves, and no noticeable distance between one another. Such actions would make you believe that these people thought as though the virus never existed.

Regrettably, as a consequence of the carelessness, there has been an influx of cases, mirroring a situation as was witnessed in Italy. The government should then be compelled to reinstate the lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus and save lives. This situation reflects a lack of educated people and despite the government’s repeated warnings through print and electronic media, none were heeded. Hopefully, we will not have to pay a hefty price for our ignorance. The government meanwhile is left with no choice but to reinstate the lockdown. So be ready.

IBRAR HUSSAIN SHAHANI,

Larkano.