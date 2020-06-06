Share:

Faisalabad - The Punjab Government Policy,” no mask __ no service would be implemented in the offices of Faisalabd Development Authority and WASA to contain the spread of coronavirus.

This was stated by Faisalabd Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja during the meeting which was held to review the situation of implementation of Government SOPs against coronavirus.

WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors and Deputy Directors of different sections attended the meeting.

While reviewing the SOPs implementation, the DG directed the visitors wearing face mask should only be entertained and visitors without face mask should not be allowed to enter the offices to realise them about the importance of face mask in this most critical and vulnerable condition of coronavirus threat. He advised that the facilities of sanitizer should be available in the offices and sanitizer be applied to the visitors for cleaning their hands while entering the offices.

He directed the officers and staff to pursue the SOPs against coronavirus with high responsibilities.

The Director General also directed the concerned officers to carry out regular monitoring of commercial markets under FDA control for supervising the SOPs implementation and said that shops/ markets be closed in case of non compliance of SOPs against coronavirus besides taking legal action against the violators.

The DG advised that visitors to follow the SOPs and other precautionary measures against coronavirus while contacting the FDA and WASA offices so that thay could be entertained properly for providing official services.