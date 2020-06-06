Share:

The elimination of corruption is the voice of the whole nation. Corruption is a curse, which is the root cause of all ills facing the country. Corrupt elements have no respect in the society. Corruption is the main hurdle in the progress and prosperity of the country. NAB was established for recovering the hard-earned looted money from corrupt elements and to nab corrupt elements as per law.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal immediately after taking over responsibilities of the Chairman chalked out a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy by adopting a zero tolerance policy.

Honourable Mr Justice Javed Iqbal’s top priority is the eradication of corruption from the country at all costs by utilizing all resources as per law. He is an upright, honest and committed person and under his leadership NAB is progressing in an excellent manner. Justice Javed Iqbal has introduced various reforms in NAB. He believes in taking action against the corrupt elements without any discrimination and fear as per law According to a PILDAT survey 42 percent of the people expressed their confidence in NAB. Other such institutions, such as the police, only enjoy a 30 percent confidence of the people.

The performance of NAB has also been appreciated by Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT and MISHAL Pakistan.

NAB has introduced best-of-the-best system of combined investigation teams in each case in order to benefit from collective wisdom.

NAB has also established a forensic science laboratory in Islamabad and an anti-corruption training academy in Islamabad to train NAB investigation officers about white collar crimes on modern lines.

Positive results are expected to pour in. More than 1229 corruption references of NAB are under trial in respected accountability courts as per law.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal has recovered Rs. 178 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements and deposited in the National Exchequer which is exemplary achievement.

Pakistan is the only country which has signed an anti-corruption MoU with China in order to oversee CEPC projects being completed in Pakistan, which is an honour only for Pakistan due to NAB.

NAB is the role model for SARRC Countries, due to which NAB was elected Chairman of SAARC anti-corruption forum.

NAB is the focal department of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against corruption which is the pride for Pakistan.

NAB has devised a state of the art monitoring and evaluation system as well as annual grading system in order to judge the performance of its officers/officials on regular basis.

NAB strongly believes in self-respect of every person and NAB is committed to being held accountable too.

On the directions of Chairman NAB, the Bureau has established complaints cells in NAB headquarters as well as in all regional bureaus to address the complaints of people related to corruption and corrupt practices. More than 3,500 people have met with the Chairman personally for the resolution of their complaints; who are happy as their complaints were processed on merit.

The anti corruption strategy of NAB is being acknowledged as the most effective strategy against corruption in Pakistan. Today NAB has become most prestigious and effective anti-corruption institution of the country due to its effective measures taken in last 28 months under the leadership of the current Chairman NAB.

Chairman NAB always appreciates honest, hard working and committed officers working with dedication.

Youth is the future of Pakistan; on the directions of Chairman, NAB has signed a MOU with the Higher Education Commission in order to warn students in universities and colleges about the ill effects of corruption.

Today more than 50 thousands character building societies have been established in universities and colleges due to NAB’s efforts.

Honourable Chairman NAB Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal is absolutely committed to take all the mega corruption cases to the logical conclusion as per law.

It is important to note here that bail is not the logical conclusion of any case. NAB has decided to file appeals against the bails after receipt of certified copies of the decisions of the Honourable Courts as per law.

NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders could materialise the dream of corruption free Pakistan into reality.

NAB officers/officials are committed to eradicate corruption considering it as their national duty under the dynamic leadership of Honourable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.