SUKKUR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has arrested a main accused involved in misappropriation of 11,403 ton wheat Hareshmal, here on Friday.

A government contractor of Sindh Food Department, Hareshmal misappropriated Rs39 million worth of wheat during transportation from Ghotki to Karachi.

According to NAB statement, an inquiry was authorised against District Food Controller (DFC) Ghotki Rahol David, District Food Controller (DFC) Malir Muhammad Alim, Hareshmal and others on allegations of misuse of authority, misappropriation of wheat crop of 2017-18. In 2018 around 11,403 ton wheat had gone missing during transportation from Ghotki to Karachi and the contract for transport of wheat was awarded to Hareshmal, said statement. Hareshmal was also the owner of Sukkur flour mills and Dilbar flour mills where during raids conducted by NAB Sukkur, Rs165 million worth of wheat was found misappropriated. He opted for plea bargain (PB) under the NAB laws and deposited 40% of his liability, concluded the NAB statement.

25 including DHO, doctors test positive for virus

Twenty five staff members including DHO kashmore and doctors tested positive for COVID-19 on thursday. According to health Official, twenty five health staff including District Health Official kashmore in kandhkot, four doctors and other paramedics tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total in district to 124.

Official said that random tests of heath staff were conducted while 25 were positive whereas more reports were also awaited.

However all staff were put under the quarantine in their respective homes said health sources. Following confirmation of 25 cases of health department, the OPD section of DHQ hospital Kandhkot was sealed. Local citizens told that cases of COVID-19 at local transmission had sharply risen each passing day throughout district and that trend hadn’t stopped so far. They said people of Kandhkot and it’s adjoining areas were breaking the rules of social distancing by huge crowds at markets, bazaars and shops even the shopkeepers had not been used of masks, gloves and sanitizers at their shops putting innocent citizens at high risks.

On the other hands civil society, social activists and others demanded from Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munawar Ali Mithyani and Assistant Commissioner Kandhkot Monis Ali Rahoojo for implementing the SOPs announced by Sindh Government.