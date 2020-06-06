Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra yesterday said that the prov­ince has received Rs 294 billion from the fed­eral government till April this year and Rs 14 billion have been generated under the KP Revenue Authority.

The province’s own share in development projects was Rs 108 billion. He said that the corona pandemic has affected the federal funding for hydropower to the province and in the last three months, the corona virus has caused a revenue deficit of Rs 100 billion. He said that in the next budget a special amount will be allocated to deal with the corona virus and record funds for health while no new tax will be imposed in the next budget.

He expressed these views while talking to media at a press conference here.

Advisor to CM on Information Ajmal Wazir was also present on the occasion.

He said that all available funds have been utilized and not a single rupee has lapsed in the budget.

Jhagra said that in the next financial year budget, the Sehat Insaf Card will be given to the entire population of the province and this will be a unique budget of the province in the history of Pakistan. He said that 2019-20 was a good year for the province.

The FBR share of the province had in­creased by 12% and the Provincial Tax Col­lection Authority collected 73% additional tax revenue.

The provincial minister said that Rs 20 bil­lion had been saved under the pension re­forms during the current financial year.

He said that the budget of tribal districts has faced a deficit of Rs. 31 billion.

Ajmal Wazir said that the media has shown responsibility in the corona pandemic situa­tion and is present on the front line with na­tional spirit.

He said that the government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the masses and was making every effort to end these difficulties