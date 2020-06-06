Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Police (Operations Wing) issued the facts and figures regarding its performance of first five months of the year here on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of Lahore Police (Operations Wing), as many as 1,041 accused of 433 gangs were arrested and an amount of rupees more than 07 crore and 64 lac was recovered from the gangs members which was handed over to the actual heirs.

During grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 2,340 criminals and recovered 114 rifles, 18 kalashnikovs, 87 guns, 2010 revolvers and pistols as well as 19,431 bullets from their possession.

More than 42kg heroin, more than 1156kg of charas, more than 94kg opium, 01kg and 466grm ICE and 31697 bottles of liquor were recovered from arrested 3136 accused.

Moreover, an amount of rupees more than 48 lac was recovered from 3,260 accused during crackdown against gambling.

Lahore Police also arrested 503 criminals during its action against brothels’ in the city. Moreover, 1,484 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested along with 1,878 court offenders.

As many as 10,813 criminals were arrested for violation of one wheeling, kite flying, aerial firing, begging, price control, rental, foreigner, marriage and Loudspeaker Acts.