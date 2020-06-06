Share:

ISLAMBAD - The opposition, in Friday’s national assembly proceedings, asked the government to initiate debate in the house on important matters including negative impacts of COVID-19, privatization of PSEs, recent crisis of wheat and sugar in the country without any delay.

The house, summoned after a month, paid rich tribute to late MNA from JUI-F Munir Orakzai, passed away from heart failure. Munir Orakzai had tested positive for the coronavirus in April but made a full recovery and was last tested negative on May 8.

The lawmakers from government and opposition lauded his positive role for erstwhile FATA area. Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that Munir Orakzai had sincerely worked for the betterment of former FATA.

PML-N's parliamentary leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif said that Munir Orakzai in a diligent manner played his role in FATA integration. "Munir Orakzai had raised the issues of FATA with constructive suggestions," said PML-N's senior MNA. The house, as per its tradition, without taking any agenda adjourned after offering Fateha for senior member of JUI-F. Earlier, Khwaja Muhammad Asid asked the speaker national assembly to initiate debate on important matters including negative impacts of COVID-19, privatization of PSEs, recent crisis of wheat and sugar in the country. Giving reference of opposition leader in the national assembly Shehbaz Sharif to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Asif said the house should initiate debate on these national issues. "Treasury should avoid tarnishing the house tradition of conducting debate as after the speeches of opposition members, only one member should give comments on the speeches, he said, arguing that this way would help avoiding bad taste in the house. Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that the government had no issue in conducting debate on all important matters including commission on Sugar crisis. 'Sugar commission report was made public with the special interest of Prime Minister," he said. Speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser, during the proceedings, kept instructing the lawmakers to maintain social distance. "I with my family had faced a difficult time due to Corona virus," he said. He advised members Rana Sana ullah and Junaid Akbar to maintain social distance, as they were busy in discussion sitting next to each other. PPP-P's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that members should maintain social distance as contracting the virus could prove to be dangerous.