ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army shot down yet another Indian spying quadcopter in Khanjar Sector along the Line of Control (LOC), media wing of the military said on Friday.

“The quadcopter had intruded 500 meters on Pakistan’s side of the LOC”, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. This is 8th Indian quadcopter shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year, said the ISPR further. According to the military sources, Indian forces use drones for aerial surveillance of Pakistani checkposts along the LOC before targeting civilian population across the LOC.