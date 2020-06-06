Share:

Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 97 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,935 and positive cases surged to 93,983.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,734 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Punjab has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 35,308 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 34,889 in Sindh, 12,459 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,776 in Balochistan, 4,323 in Islamabad, 897 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 331 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 659 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 615 in Sindh, 541 in KP, 54 in Balochistan, 45 in Islamabad, 13 in GB and 8 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 660,508 coronavirus tests and 22,185 in last 24 hours. 32,581 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.