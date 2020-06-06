Share:

PESHAWAR - The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday flayed the fed­eral government for allegedly ignoring small and medium enterpris­es (SMEs) in the financial relief package worth Rs30 billion amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Addressing a meeting of traders and small industrialists here at the Chamber House, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (SCCI), Maqsood Anwar, claimed that the federal government had failed to provide a single penny from the relief package to traders and small manufacturers of the province, which were adversely affected by prolonged lockdown.

Trade leaders and bazaars association presidents and others were present during the meeting.

The SCCI chief claimed that the KP has always been neglected by all successive governments while the business community had rendered unmatched sacrifices in a frontline war against terrorism and extrem­ism in the past.

The chamber president observed that corona related deaths were re­mained high in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and businesses have also adverse­ly affected due to the lockdown in the province. He also noticed the ex­port process has also been slowed down via Torkham border amid the Covid-19 crisis due to which the exporters are being faced with enor­mous difficulties.

Maqsood demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Advisor on Finance and Revenue Affairs, Dr Hafeez Shaikh, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz to give legitimate share in the PM’s co­rona relief package to traders and small industries of the province