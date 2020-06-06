Share:

ISLAMABAD - With an aim to accentuate the significance of Environment and to promote awareness for its protection and preservation, Pakistan Navy on Friday observed the World Environment Day with due cognizance. According to a press release received here Friday, World Environment Day is observed internationally on 5 June every year under the auspices of United Nations Environment Programme. The purpose of the Day is to lay importance and provide awareness about the prevailing environment and stimulate attention towards its protection and preservation. The theme selected for this year’s World Environment Day was ‘Biodiversity’ which is the core foundation supporting all life on Earth. It affects every aspect of human health, provides clean air and water, nutritious food, natural disease resistance and climate change mitigation. Human actions including deforestation, encroachment on wildlife habitats, intensified agriculture, and acceleration of climate change, are pushing nature beyond its limit. If we continue on this path, biodiversity loss will have severe implications for humanity, including collapse of food and health systems. Pakistan Navy observes World Environment Day regularly to highlight the significance of environment and to encourage awareness amongst personnel in proactively pursuing measures focusing on the marine environment.